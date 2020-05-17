Leonard Bohlman: Kudos to Fanlund, Zweifel, Nichols

Dear Editor: Paul Fanlund's excellent column about idiot Americans really hit home for me. I have felt the same way as Umair Haque and I've never left the states. I'm sure there others out there like me but would be branded un-American if we were to voice it. Why ruin the fun of being infatuated with celebrity while our country goes down the toilet?

I would also especially like to thank John Nichols and Dave Zweifel for calling out the Wisconsin State Journal's ludicrous editorial criticizing Scot Ross. I had the same feeling upon reading the Journal's ridiculous complaint. Of course this is not new as the State Journal has used its so called "independent voice" identity to call for bipartisanship which always just calls for Democrats to do more to bring the Republicans "to the table" and ignoring the incredible power grab by the GOP and Wisconsin's third party the WMC. The Ross column in the State Journal crystalizes everything that I always believed about that paper. I'm just surprised to see someone else confirm it after all these years. They have taken any value out of bipartisanship with their cynical dishonesty of claiming that they represent bipartisanship at all. Again I would really like to thank Nichols and Zweifel for their courage to bring truth to journalistic power.