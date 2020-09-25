Leonard Bohlman: Justices are politicians first, judges second

Dear Editor: Justice Brian Hagedorn's decision in the Green Party case probably has a lot more to do with a political calculation than any "erring towards sanity." When the court's atrocious partisanship on the primary election decision drew enough people to oust a Republican judge they knew they could not rely on the seemingly endless amount of passivity and ignorance of Wisconsinites forever. That loss of a judgeship they couldn't ignore. You have to remember that these guys are politicians first and judges second, not the other way around. Three of the conservative judges kept their cred and somebody had to be the one to stop the possible political fall-out of ruining the election outright.
Leonard Bohlman
Waterloo
