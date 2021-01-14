 Skip to main content
Leonard Bohlman: Four stars for Fanlund, one star for Opoien

Dear Editor: Four stars for Paul Fanlund on his recognition of what "normal" Republicans did to bring us Trump. It would be five stars if the press hadn't kept insisting there was a "both sides" argument to be made with Republicans. I give Jessie Opoien one star for continuing to believe that before Trump, Republicans and Democrats just wanted the best for everyone but Republicans think huge wealth differences and expensive health care IS best for everyone but they're not bad people just because they believe that. How sweet.

Leonard Bohlman

Waterloo

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

