Leonard Bohlman: Fanlund's May 25 column was his best

Dear Editor: Paul Fanlund's May 25 column was his best ever in my humble opinion. So much more real than the pathetic "Idea Fest" that included Trump toady Ron Johnson. Of course you realize by now that the "far left" Bernie Sanders described years ago, what is apparently new to you of the immoral greed and destruction of democracy represented by the right and their wealthy owners. Unfortunately the centrist Democrats' fantasy of finding common ground with an ever diminishing fraction of the GOP with any compassion or dedication to democratic principals looks more and more like the love of martyrdom of lion chow Christians. Just sayin'.