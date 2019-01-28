Dear Editor: I would like to thank Cap Times editor Paul Fanlund for the recent column about false equivalency. As he pointed out, this is not a new problem but is rarely addressed, at least by most media. Go figure. David Brooks is a master at this but it keeps him employed and mellow. Your sister publication the Wisconsin State Journal is also a big offender in this regard in my opinion.
Now I would like to talk about my liberal peers and politicians. I can't help but feel Christian compassion on the left too often gives way to martyrdom and making a career out of turning the other cheek. In the end the result is a lot of media finger-wagging at the left while winking at the bad behavior on the right. Even supposedly liberal news outlets are guilty of this. I would like to encourage politicians and journalists acquiescing to being eaten by lions to keep it as a personal choice, not a professional one, for the sake of the rest of us.
Leonard Bohlman
Waterloo
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.