Dear Editor: I have to give credit where it's due and Paul Fanlund's April 19 op-ed was good. The people with the worst actions and intentions benefit the most from false equivalency. If the bully can claim victimhood along with his victim, it's a win for the bully. The press shouldn't enable that.
Leonard Bohlman
Waterloo
