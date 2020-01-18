Leonard Bohlman: Don't centrist Democrats believe in saving Republicans from themselves?

Dear Editor: Regarding Paul Fanlund's recent column, "McCarthy, Ike and the woeful politics of today." Great column but I was confused by the last paragraph. Don't centrist Democrats believe in saving the Republicans from themselves and thereby saving America anymore? That's what Jesus would do.

Leonard Bohlman

Waterloo

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

