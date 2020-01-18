Leonard Bohlman: Don't centrist Democrats believe in saving Republicans from themselves?

Dear Editor: Regarding Paul Fanlund's recent column, "McCarthy, Ike and the woeful politics of today." Great column but I was confused by the last paragraph. Don't centrist Democrats believe in saving the Republicans from themselves and thereby saving America anymore? That's what Jesus would do.
Leonard Bohlman
Waterloo
