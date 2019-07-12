Dear Editor: I agree with Paul Fanlund that the Democrats should better explain the transition from our current system to Medicare for all. After all only Republicans can convince their voters to support something that doesn't exist and have total faith that it will be better. As soon as Obamacare is gone of course.
Some times being a progressive among centrist Democrats is like being a preacher's child. Never enough time for the child when Dad is so close to saving a Republican sinner. Don't be surprised when the kid acts up.
Leonard Bohlman
Waterloo
