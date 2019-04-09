Dear Editor: I see Democrats' inability to vote strategically still persists even after two years of the Trump nightmare. Obviously nothing was learned as proven by the election of the deplorable Supreme Court candidate. If I read one more article about the need to be inspired to vote from some young person, I'm going to puke. Elections are not about feeling morally righteous, they're about protecting this country. I'm a lifelong, working-class Democrat, but not the happy-clappy type that seems to pervade so many liberal ranks. I loved Madison and Wisconsin when I moved here 30-plus years ago because of the progressivism. I'll always be a liberal and a Democrat, but guess what Wisconsin Democrats — I don't love you anymore.
Leonard Bohlman
Waterloo
