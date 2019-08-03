Dear Editor: During the 2016 election I cringed at young people online complaining Democrats and Hilary Clinton did not inspire them to vote. It's great when people are inspired to vote but pragmatic political strategy is sometimes all you have. To me they seem incredibly spoiled.
However, the centrist Democrats have done such a poor job of recognizing and responding to the poison Republicans for 50 years they are really hard to defend. They appear to have Stockholm syndrome to the point that if Republicans disappeared, Democrats wouldn't know how to function without them.
With no right wing, the centrist Dems wouldn't have anybody to compromise with and they'd lose their reason for existence. They might have to compromise with the left! The horror is almost unimaginable.
While Republicans slide farther and farther to the right, centrist Democrats are redefining the middle to accommodate them! The centrist Dems define their centrism from how far they are from the left ignoring how close they are to the right.
Leonard Bohlman
Waterloo
