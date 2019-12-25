Leo DeBoer: Calorie counting in school can be harmful to those with eating disorders

Dear Editor: My name is Leo DeBoer. I live in Brooklyn, Wisconsin.
Last Friday, I had to write down everything I ate for a day, some of which wasn’t healthy. I used to struggle with an eating disorder, and just looking at what I had written down on the page reminded me of what I would do when I was struggling. I really think that for the other kids in the health class who are struggling with eating disorders, this will only worsen it.
I don’t want it to continue. In fact, I think that the entire thing should be optional, and we should be taught about eating disorders along with this.
Leo DeBoer
Brooklyn
