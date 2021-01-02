LeeAnn Ziegler: MMSD is approaching reopening responsibly

Dear Editor: While I agree with much of the sentiment of Sarah and Ben Jedd's arguments, I take exception to framing it in terms of "If it wasn't safe last March when things were slower, why is it safe now?"
It's using the same logic as those who taunt Dr. Fauci for first discouraging the use of masks, and now strongly encouraging it. While we don't know everything about this virus, not by a long shot, we know a heck of a lot more than nine months ago. Comparing the decisions of March 2020 to those of January 2021 just doesn't make sense.
That said, I think planning a slow, methodical return to in-person schooling is totally appropriate, as long as we are closely following the situation in the community, and sticking to the strict standards that are considered safe for various age brackets based on a growing body of data from schools and communities all over the world. We have to start talking about that now if it's going to happen in February or March, or whenever it is that we meet those standards. I believe Dr. Jenkins and MMSD leaders are doing just that, and doing it all quite well. They have my full confidence.
LeeAnn Ziegler
Madison
