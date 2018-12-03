Dear Editor: For those following the Wisconsin Legislature's extraordinary session beginning Dec. 3, pay particular attention to bill AB 1070 (LRB-6071/1). It severely limits the power Wisconsin’s incoming Democratic governor and grants the Republican-controlled legislative branch extraordinary powers to limit and stifle agencies tasked with consumer and environmental protections. This is abuse of power at its worst!
In the November statewide elections, Democrats won every seat. Across the state in the Assembly races, Democrats outvoted Republicans by over 210,000 votes. Yet, Republicans won 63 percent of the seats while Democrats got only 36 percent of the seats. This abomination was caused by gerrymandering. Unfair, unethical, un-American, self-serving, corrupt and treasonous are a few words that may describe this unfair practice.
In a final attempt to subvert justice before the duly elected governor takes office, the Republican Legislature on Monday will make a last ditch attempt to tilt the playing field to their corporate advantage.
Everyone concerned with this issue should call, write, text, visit or somehow contact their state senator and Assembly member (daily) to let their voice and those of their friends be heard loud and clear.
Lee Van Landuyt
Hillsboro
