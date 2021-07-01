Lee Van Landuyt: Republicans persist with the Big Lie

Dear Editor: All votes in all 50 states were counted and validated following last November’s elections. They were certified by both Republican and Democratic officials. As a former poll worker, I am proud of the meticulousness with which our elections are conducted.
Trump’s contempt for the will of the American people is villainous, and the attempted coup by his minions on Jan. 6 to interfere with the tally of the legitimate electoral vote is a serious departure from American ideals. In the wake of these and other recent unjustified series of events, Trump continues to spread his narcissistic “Big Lie.”
It is truly refreshing to see that Michigan Republican state Sen. Ed McBroom stated that his Republican lead committee found "no evidence of widespread or systematic fraud." This contradicts months of assertions of fraud by Trump and members of his own party. McBroom further said the committee finds those promoting a nationwide conspiracy to steal the election at “zero credibility."
This brings us to Wisconsin. Four Republican state lawmakers went to Arizona to study and prepare to duplicate the same ridiculous unjustifiable recount here in Wisconsin. Yet another attempt by our own Republican majority in Congress to recount a finalized and certified national presidential vote. This is another tremendous waste of taxpayers’ money. Except for a few nationally reported voter fraud cases on the part of Republican voters, there is no widespread voter fraud anywhere. The real fraud has always been Donald J. Trump, himself.
Lee Van Landuyt
Hillsboro
