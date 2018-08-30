Dear Editor: Those who have been blessed with far more than they could ever need want more! The insidious brainchild that the ultra-rich have dreamed up, developed, financed and directly control for this purpose is known as ALEC (American Legislative Exchange Council).
ALEC is not a lobby or a front group. It is much more powerful than that. Through the secretive meetings of ALEC, corporate lobbyists and state legislators vote as equals on "model bills" to change our rights and benefit the corporations’ bottom line. Corporations buy a seat and a vote on "task forces" to advance their legislative wish lists.
Most of ALEC's funding comes from corporations and conservative organizations and politicians. Those funds help subsidize legislators' trips to ALEC meetings, where they are wined, dined, and handed "model" legislation to make law in their state. Through ALEC, corporations vote on "model" legislation with politicians rewrite state laws that govern their corporate rights behind closed doors. These laws reach into almost every area of American life and benefit corporations at the expense of American citizens, rural townships, farmers and small local businesses.
Many elected Republican office holders are linked with ALEC. Scott Walker and Leah Vukmir (past ALEC treasurer and a current board member) are members, as are many other conservative state office-holders who are controlled by these corporate welfare recipients.
It is time for change! We need public servants to represent their constituents. Our freedoms and financial well-being are at stake! This Nov. 6 election will be very consequential. Either we get it right or we accelerate our decline into a government that is owned by the wealthy and their public servants. VOTE!
Lee Van Landuyt
Hillsboro
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.