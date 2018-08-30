Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE IN... NORTHEASTERN DANE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT SUNDAY. * MADISON CITY OFFICIALS CONTINUE TO REPORT MULTIPLE ROAD CLOSURES IN THE VICINITY OF WHERE THE YAHARA RIVER CUTS THROUGH THE ISTHMUS ON THE EAST SIDE OF MADISON. THIS IS DUE TO FLOODING RESULTING FROM WATER BEING RELEASED FROM LAKE MENDOTA VIA THE TENNEY DAM. FLOOD WATERS ARE AFFECTING SOME ROADS EAST OF BLAIR STREET, INCLUDING EAST JOHNSON STREET. EAST WASHINGTON AVENUE HAS LANE RESTRICTIONS DUE TO WATER ON THE PAVEMENT. PLEASE VISIT THE CITY OF MADISON'S WEBSITE FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1.5 TO 2 INCHES ARE EXPECTED FRIDAY TO SUNDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES. &&