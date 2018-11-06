Every Vote Matters
Dear Editor: In this election season, it is vital that everyone distinguish fact from fiction and truth from “alternative truths.” It is not always easy to separate the two when political opinions are easily confused with facts.
Our health care network is under attack. The push to destroy Obamacare is a well-known fact. This has been pushed by conservatives controlling our state and federal government. The elimination of pre-existing condition guarantees has been the stated goal of conservatives.
The U.S. Senate has run up record national debts including an additional $2 trillion this year. The conservative Senate leadership stated that this excessive national debt would allow them to begin to dismantle Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and many other programs to balance their out-of-control budget. Those who value our elderly, disabled and vulnerable need to vote.
Women’s rights are continually being violated by geriatric, opportunistic partisans. Women are a minority/majority population in this country and need to take their proper place in our society by running for office and making their voices heard.
Useless complaining needs to translate to active participation in this election. Voting on Nov. 6 is the very least a thoughtful American can do. Every vote does matter!
Lee Van Landuyt
Hillsboro
