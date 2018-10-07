Dear Editor: Single-issue voters are laser focused on one issue. For many who claim to be “Christian”, this singular issue is banning abortion. By doing this, they ignore all other atrocious issues that Trump Republicans support.
These religious zealots want to force all U.S. citizens to be subjected to their beliefs surrounding this singular issue. They are one with others who, in no way, share their professed values.
For example, the NRA, with 5 million members in a country of 325 million people, wants unlimited gun rights. Nicholas Kristof reported on Sept. 27, 2015 in the New York Times that more Americans have been killed by guns since 1968 than in all U.S. wars combined.
In addition to condoning Trump’s admitted immoral behavior, these “Christians" blindly overlook neo-Nazis' hatred of Jews and dismissal of the Holocaust.
The KKK, white nationalists and white supremacists are also part of this fraternity of hate. They are openly hostile to Jews, Muslims, Hispanics, African-Americans and everyone else not “white.”
By focusing on a single issue within the Trump party, these “Christians” blindly condone killing, lying, hatred, sexual misconduct, limiting women’s constitutional rights, corporate greed, desire for earthly goods, power and so much more. All things that “Christians” should condemn!
Lee Van Landuyt
Hillsboro
