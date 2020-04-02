Lee O'Neal: Teachers should wear cameras in the classroom

Dear Editor: Your article regarding the Lowell Elementary incident that occurred back in December between a student and his teacher has a simple solution going forward: teachers wearing cameras or cameras in the classroom. I'm sure there will be screams from the liberal community over privacy, etc., but I don't think most people have any idea of the situations that teachers are facing today. In the event of a conflict where the parties are debating what actually happened, all you have to do is replay the tape, and the facts are revealed. Besides that, students knowing that they're being recorded, decorum is more likely to occur. As a check, the recordings should only be released for viewing by court order.