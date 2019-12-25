Lee Nerison: The EPA's partial biofuel fix is not enough

Dear Editor: Farmers in Wisconsin were counting on President Trump to hold his Environmental Protection Agency accountable. In June, he promised to fight for us. In October, he promised to reverse biofuel demand destruction at the hands of the EPA. However, the final EPA fix that was enacted left most of that important work unfinished.
The EPA has allowed multibillion-dollar oil giants to skirt federal blending laws, destroying demand for billions of gallons of biofuels. President Trump promised to restore 15 billion gallons — welcome news for farmers across the heartland — and now the EPA must uphold the president’s commitment.
Farm income is down, and many ethanol plants have idled production or closed their doors completely. The EPA’s partial fix is not enough. We need real solutions.
Former state Rep. Lee Nerison
Westby
