Lee Nerison: The EPA's partial biofuel fix is not enough

Lee Nerison: The EPA's partial biofuel fix is not enough

Dear Editor: Farmers in Wisconsin were counting on President Trump to hold his Environmental Protection Agency accountable. In June, he promised to fight for us. In October, he promised to reverse biofuel demand destruction at the hands of the EPA. However, the final EPA fix that was enacted left most of that important work unfinished.

The EPA has allowed multibillion-dollar oil giants to skirt federal blending laws, destroying demand for billions of gallons of biofuels. President Trump promised to restore 15 billion gallons — welcome news for farmers across the heartland — and now the EPA must uphold the president’s commitment.

Farm income is down, and many ethanol plants have idled production or closed their doors completely. The EPA’s partial fix is not enough. We need real solutions.

Former state Rep. Lee Nerison

Westby

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics