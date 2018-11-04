Dear Editor: Donald Trump is showing his true colors on the 14th Amendment and what he did in Pittsburgh just just to shore up his base. Cult status at its best.
After doing some research on cults, I've concluded that's what Trumps followers have become. They are no longer a political party, but a group following their leader.
Everything that his group does falls under the classification of a cult. Has his talking points put out by Kellyann Conway and Sarah Sanders, has McConnell and Ryan run bills through to get them passed with no discussion. (Sounds like Walker's Legislature.)
He runs his administration any way he wants, runs into an issue and gets his lawyers out. He lies to keep his followers in line, lies more to get more followers. And the situation goes on.
Whatever he says or does makes his followers even more determined to follow him.
What can everyone else do: Vote blue and get this cult out!
Lee Nelson
Madison
