Lee Nelson: Vos' words will haunt him someday

Your famous last words will come back to haunt you someday, along with the voting snafu that we have here in Wisconsin. Your work will go down in the laurels of Wisconsin history as “power grab." You're a typical Republican whose only interests are money and power, nothing else. Follow the playbook (Koch). As the state budget is deep, deep in debt, and soon to get deeper, you want to give less money to the public schools. We need to put more money into public schools. School teachers at one time were a great profession to get into, a great relationship was developed between the teacher and student. With what you're doing to the schools, more and more of the good teachers are leaving and finding other positions outside of school districts. With great teachers come great students. You want to pour more money into private schools with no accountability. How dare you?