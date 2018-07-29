Dear Editor: Where is our dear governor on Wisconsin farmers? I see the polls today and Trump is in the 30s in Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Not looking good for Walker. But Walker has Foxconn.
But after Trump trampled all the soybean farmers with the tariffs, where is Walker? Soybean prices are down 25 percent. And if Trump thinks he is going to help soybean farmers with a $12 billion handout, most of them will be out of business before they get any money. Like he says, be patient.
His best deal-maker idea, costing many jobs and plants leaving.
But back to Walker. My wife read that Walker has a $100 million war chest. And is maybe setting himself up to run for president again.
I think Tony Evers has the best shot at beating Walker. He knows more about Wisconsin politics and working for the state gives him that inside edge. I hope all the remaining candidates stand with whoever wins and they all go after Walker. He can be had.
If Walker gets in again, we no longer will be the “America's Dairyland”. We will be “Foxconn Land."
Lee Nelson
Madison
