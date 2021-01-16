Lee Nelson: Non-experts in the Legislature rush to meet COVID-19 needs

Dear Editor: It's amazing that Robin Vos is getting pushback from the Senate Republicans of Wisconsin — with his bill — in certain terms to let the Legislature be in control of many aspects of the COVID-19 virus.
Kind of reminds me of an old Three Stooges short movie with Moe Howard, Curly Howard and Larry Fine. The scene is the three of them are doctors at a hospital and over the loudspeaker comes: “Calling Dr. Howard, Dr. Fine, Dr. Howard" and again, "Calling Dr. Howard, Dr. Fine, Dr. Howard," and they rush to the patient to see what’s the problem. We all know that the Three Stooges did not have any medical expertise.
So look to Wisconsin and who is creating a bill for our great state: Vos, LeMahieu and Marklein.
Calling Dr. Vos, Dr. LeMahieu, Dr Marklein. Calling Dr. Vos, Dr. LeMahieu, Dr. Marklein.
Just what we need is three non-expert people running to meet our medical needs.
Lee Nelson
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.