Lee D. Van Landuyt: Trump is dismantling all he can

Dear Editor: Four years ago, a minority of Americans, through an antiquated and fatally flawed Electoral College, elected Donald Trump president. His motto was “Make America Great Again.” His motto should have been “Make America White Again” based on those who chose to follow him. White supremacists, neo-Nazis, KKK members, armed anti-government militants, and anti-choice church folk are his loyal base.
Four years of chaos and dysfunction have caused many Republicans to jump ship. Mitch McConnell continues to plot with Trump. Wisconsin’s Sen. Ron Johnson has sullied his own reputation by holding sham Senate hearings on discredited voter fraud claims. The original party is now gone, devoid of ethics, morals and “Republican” values.
Trump has disparaged veterans and the military. He’s dismissed COVID-19 as a “hoax” while nearly 350,000 have died from it. He’s pardoned four unrepentant Blackwater murderers. He’s pardoned loyalist felons. He’s defended Putin over our nation's own national security’s warnings.
Trump leaves office in January. During his last weeks, he is dismantling or sabotaging everything he can. Trump is systematically dividing and destroying our nation from within. He is leaving Putin a very happy foe! President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris have much to do.
Lee D. Van Landuyt
Hillsboro
