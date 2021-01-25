Lee D. Van Landuyt: Too many Republicans deny science

Dear Editor: Last week, 27 Republican state senators introduced Senate Resolution 3. In this resolution, they demanded an end to the COVID-19 public health emergency declared by Gov. Tony Evers on Jan. 19. They seek to end all emergency orders and actions taken by Gov. Evers to declare a statewide public health emergency in response to the ongoing devastating effects of COVID-19. These Republican senators seek the court’s reversal of Gov. Evers’ actions meant to protect all Wisconsinites. These senators want the governor’s actions to be ruled “unlawful” and to be “immediately revoked and terminated.”
After 13 months of inaction and denial on the part of elected science deniers, it is good to again have competent and compassionate leadership nationally and regionally. Fortunately, both President Joe Biden and Gov. Evers are treating the coronavirus as a clear and present danger. COVID-19 is not a "hoax." It is real and dangerous and has taken the lives of over 400,000 citizens. Our economy won’t improve without COVID’s defeat!
Unfortunately, too many state and federal Republican senators persist in denying science. Why don’t they choose to protect and defend their families, friends and constituents? Why?
Lee D. Van Landuyt
Hillsboro
