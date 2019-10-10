Dear Editor: In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt formed the OSS (Office of Strategic Services). A psychological analysis of Adolf Hitler, soon after, was commissioned by the OSS to reveal Hitler’s psychological makeup and included the mindset of the German people to Hitler’s aggressive nationalistic regime.
This wartime study was done by Walter C. Langer, OSS; Prof. Henry A. Murr, Harvard Psychological Clinic; Dr. Ernst Kris, New School for Social Research; and Dr. Bertram D. Lawin, N.Y. Psychoanalytic Institute. A comprehensive secret report, authored by Walter C. Langer and his co-researchers, was submitted to the OSS in 1943 entitled: "A Psychological Analysis of Adolph Hitler: His Life and Legend." This task was named the Nizkor Project.
This report states: "His (Hitler’s) primary rules were: never allow the public to cool off; never admit a fault or wrong; never concede that there may be some good in your enemy; never leave room for alternatives; never accept blame; concentrate on one enemy at a time and blame him for everything that goes wrong; people will believe a big lie sooner than a little one; and if you repeat it frequently enough people will sooner or later believe it."
Any American citizen paying attention to national news outlets over the past three years will immediately recognize these eight behaviors exhibited by our current president and his revolving administration. History is being repeated. Our reaction will determine our future. How will concerned Americans respond when confronted with these facts?
Lee D. Van Landuyt
Hillsboro
