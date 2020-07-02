Lea Gough: Don't give violence a voice

Dear Editor: As I watched the news the morning of June 24 about the attacks on the Wisconsin state senator and the destruction of the Wisconsin Capital grounds and statues, it made me sad that these events are happening. I believe in free speech. I believe in self-determination. And I believe we need not to just listen, but to hear what other people are saying, especially if we disagree. Otherwise how can we come to a place where we can work through our problems and differences.
I think it is shameful that violence and property damage is getting in the way of our collective voices working for change. And the more this happens the less we, as a people, will achieve. Reinforcing hate and fear is not making America great again, it is doing a grave disservice to all Americans, regardless of their political affiliation or lack thereof. Let's not let this unrest to sow fear and doubt in the minds and hearts of anyone. We, as a people, are better than that. We can agree to disagree and still come to common grounds.
Lea Gough
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!