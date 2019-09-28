Dear Editor: It appears that Professor Schmidt has a very poor understanding of our founding. Also a very poor understanding of the English language.
The founders were specific in that the right to bear arms is an individual right predating the Constitution and the Second Amendment tells the government that this right shall not be infringed.
Like nearly all professors I have had they are not too bright but limited mentally to some narrow field. Yes, I have a graduate degree.
The founders wrote extensively on individual liberty and the right to bear arms. Arms defined universally as the current arms in use by the military.
Lawrence Lee Huber
Williamsport, Pennsylvania
