Dear Editor: “'On the south side and north side, it's not even safe’: A tour of Madison's bicycle inequities” was a worthwhile article documenting unsafe bicycle infrastructure faced every day by the riders in the lower-income areas of Madison. I hope that speedy steps can be taken to rectify deficiencies identified in the article.
A similar unfairness is being done to bus riders in the same two areas of Madison. One of Metro Transit’s mainline buses, Route 4 — the route which runs between the south and north transfer points — does not provide half-hourly evening service after 6 p.m. on weekdays, as is provided on the other routes. Instead, at 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday, the service drops down to only once per hour on Route 4.
The Madison Area Bus Advocates through many years have raised this inequity in testimony before the city’s Parking & Transit Commission, as well as in meetings with the current mayor and his predecessor, all to no avail.
The families of south Madison and north Madison need half-hourly service in the evening on Route 4 and should not have to wait any longer to have this additional inequity made right.
Laurie Wermter
Madison
