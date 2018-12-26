Dear Editor: The NIMBYism of my neighbors is shameful. I too, live near Edgewood's proposed stadium, at the nexus of Vilas and Bay Creek neighborhoods and my kids have, and do, go to school in Monroe-Dudgeon.
Edgewood College has been here since the 1800s, long before any of us. If you didn’t want to live by Edgewood, West High (traffic congestion), Camp Randall (major noise, major traffic, drunk fans) Meriter and St. Mary’s Hospitals (ambulances, helicopters, shift-change traffic), then you should choose a different place to live. You live in a city. If you want no involvement with neighbors, some of whom are businesses and institutions, then maybe you should move?
It seems to me Edgewood is being quite reasonable in its attempts to make the stadium amenable. The neighbors, however, are not being neighborly. I’m embarrassed, quite frankly, just as I was when the “neighbors” drove a BBQ restaurant off Monroe Street, because, God forbid, it produced wood smoke when smoking its meat, and when they halted coffee roasting at the Barriques on Park because roasting coffee “smells.” Do they want the Henry Vilas Zoo to muffle the lion when he roars as well?
Laurie Robertson
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.