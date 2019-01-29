Dear Editor: Schools should not have been closed recently. Most people went to work. Kids should have been in school (they are future workers). The school shutdown effects children, their parents, the workforce, and economy. How about kids left at home alone or parents who lost income because they needed to stay home or pay for day care?
When you keep kids home for 4 inches of snow, it is telling them that you do not value their education. 15-plus inches? OK.
I stayed home with my kids during the last shutdowns. They helped me shovel, and played in the snow; great — but THEY SHOULD HAVE BEEN IN SCHOOL. I recognize our privilege, and that is further evidence that kids should be in school, because some are not so privileged to have care at home. What all children should have a basic right to is an education.
Please, stop shorting our kids based on irrational fears of weather hyped in the media.
Please guide and lead as if closing the schools is the actual most absolute last decision you will make in order not to jeopardize their education.
Laurie Robertson
Madison
