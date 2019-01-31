Dear Editor: Thank you for your excellent coverage of this year’s Madison School Board races.
In a recent article, BOE candidate Ali Muldrow is quoted as saying, "We cannot allow our schools to overwhelmingly push students of color and low-income students towards careers in manual labor positions, while pushing white students toward higher education and to occupy the positions of power in our society.” We couldn’t agree more.
There is a problem, though: Our students of color and our low-income students overwhelmingly lack the basic academic skills required for futures that include higher education and positions of power.
Here are the 11th-grade proficiency data for the MMSD classes of 2016 through 2019.
Notice how few of our students of color are reading and doing math at grade level. But how can students who cannot read and do math be expected to go to college, much less medical, business or law school? Of course, many of these students earn MMSD diplomas; but a high school diploma unaccompanied by strong academic skills is of limited value.
Laurie Frost and Jeff Henriques
Madison
