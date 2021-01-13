Laurie Asplund: Maybe now politicians will understand kids' fear of shooters

Dear Editor: I'm writing in regards to the attack on the Capitol and how many of the politicians were trapped in the U.S Senate chamber. Although I feel badly they had to endure that terror, I couldn't help but think about how this absolute terror has happened to many of our children when there is an active shooter in their building.
I find it difficult to feel empathy for the politicians when many of them have done nothing to protect our children from experiencing that same type of fear for their lives which happens a lot more frequently than the takeover of the Capitol. As politicians are describing how terrifying it was being trapped and helpless, I'm thinking about how children as little as 6 years old felt when they were under assault, trapped, and how terrified they were. As the politicians describe having to hide under desks, hearing gunshots and people trying to smash through the barricaded door, I think of the children and how they have to endure active shooter drills playing out this same scenario. They have to hide under desks, identify possible weapons, learn how to barricade a door and then hide praying they won't die that day.
Unfortunately for many students from Sandy Hook to Columbine to Parkland and many other schools, this scenario is a reality and many of America's children did die on "that day." So next time a politician describes their traumatic experience, think about our children and the fear they live with daily just going to school, and let's begin to work on sensible gun control legislation. Sometimes to truly understand something, you have to go through it, so maybe now the politicians finally understand the devastation that the fear of one's personal safety has on a child or adult's mental health.
Laurie Asplund
Monroe
