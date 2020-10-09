Laurie Asplund: End the GOP takeover of our democracy

Dear Editor: As elections are approaching, I'm asking my fellow Wisconsinites if they have had enough of the political maelstrom that first began in our state when former Gov. Scott Walker was elected and implemented the political strategy of sowing chaos, confusion, deception and divisiveness.
If not, let's review our Republican legislators' past and continued actions. They've lied; they've cheated, they've re-written laws to benefit their agenda and cover-ups, stacked the Supreme Court; squashed legitimate investigations into Walker, denied health insurance to thousands of Wisconsinites, rushed through questionable and inflammable legislation, touted voter fraud while disenfranchising thousands of Wisconsinites the right to vote, denied the science of climate change and stripped environmental protections, decreased taxes for the rich while pushing them onto the working class, restricted access to health care and abortion rights for women, ignored and mocked the severity of this global pandemic and have stymied and stonewalled our current ELECTED governor at all turns.
They did all of these things while flaunting their "position of power" in our faces and gloating at their obstructionism. This "strategy" worked so well for them in Wisconsin, they took it nationwide and look where we are now — in a hot mess not only in our state, but now in our country as well.
Therefore, by my count, we Wisconsinites have been suffering under this insidious political climate for 12 years now and while I don't know about others, I'm tired of this takeover of democracy. It's time to make sure that we take back our state AND our country from these outlanders who have destroyed all that was good about our state and our country. Vote blue and make it a landslide so they can't steal these elections too and show the world that decency and honor really do prevail.
Laurie Asplund
Monroe
