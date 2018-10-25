Dear Editor: With the upcoming elections, it is important to remind people that it was Scott Walker who began his governorship by creating and implementing the template for the divisiveness that has now spread throughout the nation. Remember that Scott Walker was caught on tape telling a substantial donor that his plan to get his as-yet-undeclared, unpopular and destructive policies through was to "divide and conquer" the people of Wisconsin — and that is exactly what he did!
For eight years Wisconsinites have endured an administration that has worked to push through laws and policies that are directly taken from the Heritage Foundation, ALEC, the NRA, the Koch brothers and other special interest groups. Let's also not forget the greater damage that Walker and his patsies in the state Legislature have done to our state since they gained total power: Act 10; the John Doe cover-up; mocked and ignored state laws and statutes; lost millions through WEDC and then spent millions to bring an environmentally filthy company to our state; eviscerated the DNR and environmental protections; gutted our educational systems with cuts and then diverted money to unregulated charter schools; kicked thousands off BadgerCare and continue to fight to deny coverage for pre-existing conditions; stripped our gun laws; gerrymandered the districts; infringed on women's rights and voting rights, raided the transportation fund and then diverted money meant for our "Scott-Hole" roads to Foxconn.
Walker is an embarrassment to this state as he continues to lie, cheat and deceive in order to continue doing the bidding of his donors. It is time to take Wisconsin back from organizations and their lackey Republican politicians who care nothing about our people or our state. It is time to end Walker's "Reign of Terror" and the divisiveness he has encouraged among the people of Wisconsin.
Laurie Asplund
Monroe
