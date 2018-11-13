Dear Editor: I just watched Assembly speaker Robin Vos' interview on "UpFront With Mike Gousha" and I am appalled at his tone and determination to block anything that doesn't comport with what HE wants. I saw a vindictive, petulant man who refuses to accept that what he calls "Republican successes" the majority of Wisconsinites see as bad policies that were shoved down our throats.
Never once did Vos talk about what was best for Wisconsinites but rather bragged that the Republicans have a "mandate" because they held the legislative bodies, while blatantly ignoring the fact that Wisconsin is the poster child for gross gerrymandering and we all know it.
I was hopeful that when Scott Walker was defeated, this state could begin to heal the divisiveness and stop the dirty politics Walker's administration perpetuated, but within one day, that hope was destroyed by Vos saying loud and clear that he wasn't going to work with the Democratic governor who Wisconsinites wanted and elected. What Wisconsinites said loud and clear Vos, et al, is that we want our politicians to be respectful, honest, transparent and working for the people, not for their own interests or special interest groups. We want cooperation, compromise and rational discussions about the important issues facing Wisconsinites such as health care, infrastructure, wage increases, sensible gun control and the reinstatement of environmental protections.
Let our state now be the example of how to stop the divisiveness and show that politicians can once again work together for the good of the people — which is actually their job. Let's get back to a place of civility, honesty and integrity by holding our representatives accountable to those values by making our voices heard until they understand and change the way they've "been doing business" these past eight years.
Laurie Asplund
Monroe
