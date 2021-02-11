Laurie and Craig Robertson: Why did kids in virtual school have a snow day?

Dear Editor:
Dear Superintendent Jenkins,
Our kids are barely getting an education as it is during the pandemic. Why on earth, sir, are you closing VIRTUAL school for a snow day?! We are so disappointed and disheartened by this decision. In the last snow storm, we were pleased that MMSD remained virtually open, and now, this time. Why?
What could your possible thinking be, on closing VIRTUAL school due to weather? This makes no sense and comes at a huge cost to our kids.
I really hope you can enlighten us as to why this decision was made. It is so defeating to be dealt yet another blow to our kids' education, and without any reason given.
Please elucidate us as to your reasoning for further depleting our kids' education and further isolating them by taking away their main (virtual) educational and social link left — school. I sure hope there is some valid answer, but I can’t possibly imagine, given the situation, i.e., school comes for the vast majority of teachers and students through screens in their own homes, why snow would interrupt that process, period.
At a complete loss,
Laurie and Craig Robertson
Madison
