Dear Editor: A recent article by Negassi Tesfamichael reported that the Madison School Board is reluctant to provide funding for Simpson Street Free Press (SSFP), expressing concern over whether SSFP programming is aligned with the goals of the district. If the district’s goals include improved reading comprehension and writing skills, this is what SSFP is all about. My experience as a volunteer at Simpson Street over the past several years has shown that this program gets results: students who participate in its programming demonstrate improved academic achievement.
Simpson Street’s out-of-school model allows for more one-on-one time with adult volunteers and staff than is available during school hours. Its unique format incentivizes the diverse student participants to sharpen their reading and writing skills. Students must first understand the content of the article to be summarized, before practicing the discipline of writing and editing for clarity and accuracy. Only after multiple edits with volunteers, staff and peers is an article ready for publication — the ultimate goal for students since that is when they are paid for their work.
Significantly, SSFP’s format promotes not just scholarship, but also leadership and social skills. As students demonstrate writing proficiency and build confidence they begin mentoring their younger colleagues.
Notably, the work ethic and social skills developed through the process editing with volunteers, staff and peers provide benefits that extend beyond academic achievement into the workplace — a point confirmed by program graduates.
SSFP is deserving of Board funding and support: it works.
Lauri Morris
Waunakee
