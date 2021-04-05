Lauren Cnare: Lindsay Lemmer works hard to represent District 3

Dear Editor: Lindsay Lemmer has been a hard-working, honest, effective and responsive alder for District 3 and I urge her reelection. While serving on the Madison City Council, Lindsay worked to get the council to pass an agreement among state, local, tribal and federal officials to fund improvements to the dangerous intersections at Buckeye Road and the Beltline. She worked with downtown businesses and council members to create and fund a Small Business Equity and Recovery Program for businesses struggling during the pandemic. She regularly communicates with the people in her district through email and online to keep them up to date and to hear their concerns as District 3 grows and changes. As a former alder for District 3, I see Lindsay thoughtfully doing the hard work necessary to make positive things happen for the people and the area she represents. I urge a vote for her on April 6.
Lauren Cnare
Former alder, District 3
Madison
