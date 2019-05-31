Dear Editor: I’m voting for Kristen Audet for Dane County Board on June 4. She’s the best candidate to represent us, speak to our wishes on the County Board floor, and do the work to meet those needs by collaborating with peers and experts.
As a retired elected official, I know fighting shuts down inclusive discussion on issues, erects barriers to collaboration for the next issue, and paralyzes government. We don’t need more of that — we need a leader focused on collaboration for results.
Audet has demonstrated how to listen to residents and represent our voices in policy and budget positions because she has talked with so many of us at our doors. She’ll communicate with us about the tough decisions we must make in Dane County to help everyone thrive.
In our conversations, she has shared her well-researched policy insight for our growing county and our unique east side of Madison. She understands how to work with people, on behalf of people. Her work in health care and emergency management across jurisdictions and political ideologies to gain consensus demonstrates the experience and skill to represent District 17 residents. That’s why she is endorsed by so many of our elected leaders.
I am certain Audet will fight if she has to, but as a savvy, hard-working candidate who wants to get things done for us and Dane County, she’ll make government work for us through communication, collaboration and consensus-building.
Lauren Cnare
Former District 3 Alder
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.