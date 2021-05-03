Lauren Cnare: A new generation is becoming addicted to nicotine

Dear Editor: Gummi Bear, Blue Raz Cotton Candy, and Frozen Lime Drop. Sounds like a trip to the carnival, doesn’t it? In reality, this is more likely a trip to the convenience store where your kids can purchase disposable e-cigarettes with the brand names of Puff Bar, Mojo and many others.
While Wisconsin’s tobacco prevention movement has helped reduce cigarette smoking rates among adults and youth, a whole new generation is becoming addicted to nicotine through these vaping devices. The 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey shows that 21% of Wisconsin high school students currently vape, and 46% have tried vaping.
There are tobacco prevention alliances throughout the state that work to educate their communities and help prevent youth from ever starting to use tobacco and nicotine products. In addition, Wisconsin has a free Tobacco Quitline, 1-800-QUIT-NOW, that anyone can use if they are interested in quitting. With a strong tobacco prevention and control program, Wisconsin can continue to help reduce the burden of tobacco for our loved ones, making a trip to the carnival for real cotton candy an experience everyone can enjoy.
Lauren Cnare
Chair, Tobacco-Free Dane County Coalition
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.