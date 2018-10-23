Dear Editor: As a fearful citizen, I believe we have to start making changes to save our world. All these weather problems on East Coast and even in Wisconsin that we have been facing are not random but are caused by climate change.
Climate change is not purely just a warmer climate. As the overall climate begins to warm, it is making an impact on many different ecosystems within the climate, leaving a carbon footprint that leaves irreversible damage on the earth. As a Wisconsin resident, I can confirm it is still freezing in the winters, so what is there to worry about? Climate change comes in many dangerous and harmful forms. Florence is a great example. A natural disaster such as a hurricane may seem like any natural disaster, but it is much more. As the climate continues to warm, natural disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes, tsunamis, and even rain become more frequent and harsher. These disasters not only leave damage but are not safe for people and animals.
We have the power to make a change so that this beautiful planet we live on does not get destroyed before the next generation can experience it. Now it is your turn to make a difference. Just little acts of conservation like turning off lights when they aren’t needed, and walking when possible instead of using your car, can make an enormous difference. Climate change is happening now, so we must make changes before it’s too late.
Laurel Masters
La Crosse
