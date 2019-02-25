Dear Editor: I feel sick, angry, and sad reading about the alleged assault of a student at Whitehorse Middle School by a school employee because of the effects of his violence on her and her family. It’s another act of racial violence (and the effect is racial violence, regardless of “intent”) in a pattern of it in our schools and city. As other recent articles illustrate, this isn’t one person’s terrible decision, it is violence made possible in a community that does not prioritize the safety of students of color and respect the knowledge they have about what would create real safety. We cannot say we prioritize their well-being if we do not also trust their solutions.
The equity training and self-education opportunities described in the recent Cap Times cover story “Erasing Racism” are good. This education is our most basic responsibility. Even if every educator made equity and unlearning bias an active practice, that’s not enough to safeguard students from the patterns of what we may do when we are not our best.
Students in Madison’s Freedom Youth Squad and in Black Lives Matter have shared demands for safer schools, including removing EROs, hiring more social workers and teachers of color, and putting students and parents in control of disciplinary policies. If MMSD administrators don’t want to keep writing emails to parents about “unfortunate” incidents, and if we as a community don’t want to keep actively harming kids, we need their solutions to be our solutions.
Laurel Bastian
Madison
