Laurel B. Mark: If Black lives matter, Black voices should matter — I support Amani Latimer Burris for state Senate

Dear Editor: My predominantly white, middle-class Madison neighborhood is littered with Black Lives Matter signs. Since the murder of George Floyd, it seems like many are finally confronting systemic racism and hoping to fix it.
You wouldn’t know that by looking at endorsements for the 26th District state Senate race. Despite a historically diverse group of candidates, including five people of color, who bring a wealth of skills, lived and professional experience and deep knowledge of marginalized communities, the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board, the Cap Times opinion editor and several prominent voices — all white people — support a white candidate. When it comes to voting, apparently Black voices aren’t necessary.
The rationales are pathetically dismissive of those five candidates. Standards of former positions of power and degrees — “meritocracy” — benefits people privileged to access those arenas. It permanently quashes historically oppressed minorities, systematically downgrading the accomplishments of Black and brown people.
Unconscious racism lives in all of us who breathe the air of historic prejudice and oppression. To address this, we can ensure that Black and brown voices are elected, sit at the table, and shape both topics and conversation.
I support Amani Latimer Burris for state Senate. Her passion is improving the world for her family and children, and she considers everyone to be her family. Deeply rooted in the African American and greater Wisconsin community, she has the experience and background to offer a new perspective in the Legislature.
If Black lives truly matter, maybe it’s time that Black voices also matter.
Laurel B. Mark
Madison
