Dear Editor: I read the article "Critics call Wisconsin’s Medicaid fraud crackdown 'bullying'" by the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism. Critics argue that the state should not take Medicaid money from service providers when they fail to correctly document their services. The Medicaid fraud is being carried out by large and small service providers contracted by the Medicaid program. This fraud is displayed as service providers claim payments without proper documentation (perfected standard rules).
Even though some payments are being improperly documented, the health care providers should be paid by Medicaid for the service they provide. Home health care workers, especially nurses, should not pay back to the state because of minor paperwork mistakes. They should be given a chance to correct their mistakes because those nurses are paid low and do not have benefits.
Laure Modjinou
Fitchburg
