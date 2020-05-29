Laura Zibell: If teachers weren't paid, schools would reopen

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Dear Editor: I’ll bet that if the teachers didn’t get paid schools would reopen! Let’s try to make that happen like the small business owners and their employees who aren’t getting paid AND still have to pay property taxes to pay for school budgets.

