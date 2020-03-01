Laura Sathre: Rush Limbaugh is a hero who deserves presidential honor

Dear Editor: I, for one, think Rush Limbaugh was VERY deserving of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Being a dedicated radio personality of AM radio for 30-plus years and being the one who literally SAVED AM radio, keeping it on the airways for all these years, I have had a deep respect for this man. For me and many Americans, he the fact checker, giving clarification to situations that are not always easy to understand. He will not stand up for any person who he feels is in the wrong and will stand up for those in the right, based on history, fact checking and clarity to the American people. He IS a hero in his own right and very deserving. NOT LIKE FAKE NEWS! Thank you, Mr. Limbaugh for your service to the American people! In these times, we still need that service!
Laura Sathre
Dundas, Minnesota
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.