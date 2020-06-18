Laura Lubash: We must not allow Trump's racist language to continue

Dear Editor: In response to the guest column, "Richard Cherwitz: 'When the looting starts, the shooting starts': A rhetorical trope fuels racism" we as Wisconsin MUST not allow blatant racist language such as this stand. This MUST not be ignored. Trump is racist. He is unqualified for the presidency, and speaks and tweets racist language often. It is a disgrace. VOTE HIM OUT!

Laura Lubash

Madison

