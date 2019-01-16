Dear Editor: While Trump is fixated on threats posed by outsiders — families seeking asylum in the United States and those willing to cross the border illegally — many Americans recognize that the country has legitimate national crises, not trumped-up ones, that impact our safety that require real leadership.
According to the Center for Disease Control, there were 56,000 American deaths due to influenza as of Sep 27, 2018. Immigrants aren’t to blame for that.
In 2017 there were 70,237 overdose deaths from drugs across the nation, mostly related to opioids or fentanyl. The vast majority of these drugs entered the country on planes or ships rather than via poor asylum seekers crossing our southern border.
The CDC reported in December that nearly 40,000 people died from gunfire in 2017, with about 60 percent of them being suicides.
Life expectancy in the United States is in decline, something not seen in a century. Most water sources are contaminated, air quality is getting worse, and our food supply is full of harmful fertilizer and insecticides.
Meanwhile, Trump clings to his ridiculous obsession with border security and wastes time, talk and tweets on immigrants and his foolish wall. He remains fixated on the wrong problems for political reasons and refuses to deal with the real concerns about the validity threats to our nation.
Laura Kiefert
Green Bay
