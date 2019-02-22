Dear Editor: Wedding officiants used to give the notice, “If anyone here knows any reason why these two should not be wed, speak now or forever hold your peace.”
Government agencies and legislative bodies issue notices to allow members of the public to make their opinions known before a rule or law is made. Parties to legal proceedings, such as foreclosures and estate actions, are commonly required to publish public notices.
Candidates seeking election or appointment to public office should also be required to post public notices officially announcing their candidacy and establishing a statute of limitations on the information provided by the public.
Had Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam been required to post a public notice, “If anyone has knowledge why this candidate is unfit to hold public office, the information must be submitted prior to (date),” months prior to his election, his past racist behavior may have been exposed.
We may have learned about Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual assault accusations had the following public notice been published prior to his confirmation hearing: “A congressional hearing has been scheduled to confirm the nomination of a justice to the Supreme Court. Any citizen having knowledge why this candidate is unfit to serve must submit the information prior to (date).”
Encouraging the public to come forward prior to an election or hearing would allow time for an effective investigation and, if no evidence is submitted by the given date, all parties must remain silent as the opportunity to be heard has expired.
Laura Kiefert
Green Bay
